Patientory (PTOY) Price Tops $0.0271 on Major Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $9,728.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Liqui, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00138092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00222692 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.82 or 0.10367314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

