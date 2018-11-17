Paxos Standard Token (PAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $48.88 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $135.21 million and $48.88 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00018073 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00139159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00224599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.99 or 0.10329043 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 135,252,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,220,155 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

