Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Paychex in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,324,000 after buying an additional 206,536 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 139,995 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $68.85 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

