Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 116.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

