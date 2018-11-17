Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $5,271,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Paycom Software by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 5,200 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $804,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,227,931. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

