Payfair (PFR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $76.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Payfair has a total market cap of $901,540.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Payfair has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00139102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00222906 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $575.69 or 0.10341155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009772 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

