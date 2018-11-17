Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,210 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,842,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

PYPL stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $609,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,755 shares of company stock valued at $32,034,580 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

