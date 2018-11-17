PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Position Increased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned about 0.13% of PBF Energy worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Meristem LLP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $39.70 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

