Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Cineworld Group (CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CINE. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cineworld Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 753.13 ($9.84).

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.72) on Thursday. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.15 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.42 ($4.30).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

