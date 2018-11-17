Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down from GBX 206 ($2.69)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 244 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 205.60 ($2.69).

TW opened at GBX 148.35 ($1.94) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

