Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Charter Court Financial Services Grp (CCFS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

LON:CCFS opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Tuesday. Charter Court Financial Services Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 336.50 ($4.40).

In other Charter Court Financial Services Grp news, insider Ian Lonergan sold 137,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14), for a total value of £434,562.62 ($567,833.03).

About Charter Court Financial Services Grp

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

