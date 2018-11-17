Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

PGH remained flat at $$0.73 during trading on Friday. Pengrowth Energy has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

