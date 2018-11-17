Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.41. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,348.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

