PepsiCo (PEP) Earns “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2018. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange rates due to the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar are likely to hurt the company’s top and bottom lines in 2018. Consequently, the company trimmed adjusted earnings view for 2018. However, PepsiCo surpassed the industry in the past three months driven by earnings and sales beat in third-quarter 2018. Earnings topped estimates in the last 11 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Macquarie downgraded PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.89.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $118.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

