Perrigo (PRGO) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.73.

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.27. 1,005,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $245,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler acquired 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,418.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,806.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,783 shares of company stock worth $1,646,976. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,041,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,120,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,897,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 20.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 19.2% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

