PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,330. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Advisors Iii Hatteras bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Tufts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

