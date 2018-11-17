Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 2,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE YEXT opened at $17.72 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $118,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth $203,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth $240,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $228,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/phillip-m-fernandez-sells-2000-shares-of-yext-inc-yext-stock.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.