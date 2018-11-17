Pico (PICO) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PICO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 70,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,760. Pico has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PICO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pico by 40.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pico in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Pico in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pico by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Pico by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 995,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

