Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,866 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “$146.56” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $3,280,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,750 shares of company stock worth $12,200,643 over the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-grows-holdings-in-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.