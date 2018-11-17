Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,621 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.6% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,185,797 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $178,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,700 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,187.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,187,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,843 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,733,728 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $161,330,000 after purchasing an additional 902,458 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $220,097,000 after purchasing an additional 816,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 121.4% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,342,402 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 736,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

