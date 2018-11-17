Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,123 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.28.

EQIX stock opened at $388.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $370.79 and a 1-year high of $481.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total value of $557,168.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $2,489,413. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

