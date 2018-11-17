Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) Stake Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 21.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 85.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

About Pioneer Municipal High

