Planet Fitness Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

PLNT opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 105,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $5,385,656.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,205.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $90,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,012 shares of company stock worth $21,164,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

