Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1132215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.10” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/playa-hotels-resorts-plya-sets-new-52-week-low-at-8-10.html.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.