PLNcoin Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $18,147.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00105761 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000828 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,932.67 or 4.32624498 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00088304 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

