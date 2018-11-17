Plug Power (PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.29.

Plug Power stock remained flat at $$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 821,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,381. The company has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 170.62%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $54,223.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,565.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

