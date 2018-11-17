Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Director Buys $25,044.84 in Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Richard Francis Kenny bought 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $25,044.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLBC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The company has a market cap of $129.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.09. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 27.96% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

