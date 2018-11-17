Pluralsight (PS) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.66. 1,486,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 743,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pluralsight from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,875,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,407,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

