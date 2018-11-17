Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $1.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Pluton token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00017954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Pluton has a market cap of $850,909.00 and approximately $18,171.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00139066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00223668 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.74 or 0.10343802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009768 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

