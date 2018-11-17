PolyOne Co. (POL) Stake Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 16.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 64.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wellington Shields cut PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of POL opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

In other PolyOne news, Chairman Robert M. Patterson sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $1,703,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,487.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $529,174 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

