Pool (POOL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In fact, third-quarter 2018 marked the 33rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth for Pool. Top-line growth can be primarily attributed to improved performance of its base business. Notably, the company should continue benefiting in the near term, backed by base business sales growth and favorable trends in the housing market. Pool also raised its full-year guidance. In addition, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to expanded global presence create headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. Pool has a 12 month low of $118.94 and a 12 month high of $175.87. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,477. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,732,872.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Pool by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 768,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,181,000 after purchasing an additional 436,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,948 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Pool by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $24,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pool by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 606,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

