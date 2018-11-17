Pool (POOL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.53. The company had a trading volume of 336,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,582. Pool has a 1-year low of $118.94 and a 1-year high of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,732,872.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $1,641,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,725,737.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,167. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Pool by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 768,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,181,000 after acquiring an additional 436,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,948 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 317.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $24,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 606,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

