Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Absolute Software (ABT) Share Price

Media stories about Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Absolute Software earned a news impact score of 2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Absolute Software stock opened at C$8.32 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of C$6.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.01%.

In other news, insider Todd Wakerley sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.89, for a total value of C$25,248.00. Also, insider Mark Grace sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total value of C$35,876.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $94,484.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

