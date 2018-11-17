Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 41.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 67.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 115.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.