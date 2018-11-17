PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 512,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,450. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $78.99 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

