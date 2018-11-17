Praxair, Inc. (PX) Stake Increased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Praxair by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Praxair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 1,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Praxair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxair alerts:

NYSE PX opened at $164.50 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/praxair-inc-px-stake-increased-by-piedmont-investment-advisors-inc.html.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.