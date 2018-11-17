Presearch (PRE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,864.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Presearch has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $12,864.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Presearch alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00755754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009970 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.