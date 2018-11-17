Presidio Inc (PSDO) Director Steven J. Lerner Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) Director Steven J. Lerner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PSDO stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $14.16. 303,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Presidio Inc has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $19.74.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.79 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.54%. Presidio’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Presidio Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Presidio by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Presidio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Presidio in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

