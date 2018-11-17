Primo Water (PRMW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRMW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of -53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.61. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 43,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $857,781.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,132 shares of company stock worth $4,868,354. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Primo Water by 5,864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

