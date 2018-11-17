Progressive Corp (PGR) Insider Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 12,600 Shares

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. 3,753,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $73.69.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Progressive by 493.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,228,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after buying an additional 2,683,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,533,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,547,000 after buying an additional 2,048,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 41,010.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,193,000 after buying an additional 1,715,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,518,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,958,000 after buying an additional 1,599,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Progressive by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,511,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,671,000 after buying an additional 1,416,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
