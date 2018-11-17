Progressive (PGR) PT Set at $79.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,576. Progressive has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,362 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 8,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.