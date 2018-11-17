Prologis Inc (PLD) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,578 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Prologis worth $77,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,370,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,639,000 after buying an additional 2,674,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,026,000 after buying an additional 9,255,117 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,228,000 after buying an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,900,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,006,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Prologis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,770,000 after buying an additional 933,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,259.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,328. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

