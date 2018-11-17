Protean (PRN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Protean (CURRENCY:PRN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Protean has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $120.00 worth of Protean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Protean has traded flat against the dollar. One Protean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00138504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00226724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $572.54 or 0.10366771 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Protean Profile

Protean’s official website is protean.ga. Protean’s official Twitter account is @ProteaniaTech.

Protean Coin Trading

Protean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Protean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Protean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Protean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

