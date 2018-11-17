Proxeus Price Down 47.6% Over Last 7 Days (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Proxeus has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $0.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00139002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00223043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.09 or 0.10389659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.