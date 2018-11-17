Prudential Financial Inc. Has $78.33 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,110 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of AMETEK worth $78,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Joseph Burke sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $4,580,360. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

