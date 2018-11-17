Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $72,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 310.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $1,272,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,720. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $225.41 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.12 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.08.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

