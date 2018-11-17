Prudential’s (PRU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,144 ($28.02) to GBX 2,076 ($27.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.81) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,275 ($29.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,270 ($29.66) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,160.12 ($28.23).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,557.50 ($20.35) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In other news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84), for a total value of £25,748.04 ($33,644.37). Insiders bought 35 shares of company stock valued at $57,904 in the last three months.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

