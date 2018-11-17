Pure (PUREX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $455.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $99,858.00 and approximately $455.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.02428830 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009600 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000378 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000716 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002080 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000805 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 18,591,324 coins and its circulating supply is 16,122,309 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.