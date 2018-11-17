PwrCor (PWCO) versus Asta Funding (ASFI) Head-To-Head Survey

PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) and Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PwrCor and Asta Funding’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PwrCor -38.07% -534.87% -75.11% Asta Funding N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

PwrCor has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asta Funding has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PwrCor and Asta Funding’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PwrCor $950,000.00 26.55 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Asta Funding $21.43 million 1.31 -$13.00 million N/A N/A

PwrCor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asta Funding.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PwrCor and Asta Funding, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A Asta Funding 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Asta Funding shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of PwrCor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Asta Funding shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asta Funding beats PwrCor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc., doing business as Cornerstone Sustainable Energy, provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. It manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. The company's projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. It also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. In addition, the company arranges or assists in project financing; arranges funding for infrastructure projects; and arranges leasing and other financing arrangements for engines, as well as participations in power purchase agreements from developed projects. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

