Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Calian Group Ltd Issued By Desjardins (CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Calian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$29.55 on Friday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$25.76 and a 1-year high of C$34.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.16, for a total transaction of C$109,060.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

